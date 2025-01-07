Left Menu

Tragic Vigilante Act: Daughters Accuse Father of Assault, Lead to Fatal Blaze

Two minor girls in Punjab, Pakistan, allegedly burned their father to death for reportedly sexually assaulting them. The shocking incident occurred in Gujranwala. The girls confessed to the crime during police statements, citing ongoing abuse as their motive. Police are investigating further, including statements from the father's wives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:51 IST
Tragic Vigilante Act: Daughters Accuse Father of Assault, Lead to Fatal Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a shocking incident in Pakistan's Punjab province, two young girls reportedly set their father on fire, leading to his death. The two allege he had been sexually assaulting them, prompting the drastic action that unfolded in Gujranwala, just 80 km from Lahore.

The 48-year-old victim, Ali Akbar, was a father of ten, having been married three times. While his first wife had died, he lived with his remaining wives and children in a rented house. Reports indicate that his daughters, aged 12 and 15, took petrol from Akbar's bike to execute their plan while he slept.

Police have taken both girls into custody, where they confessed to the crime. Authorities are also recording statements from the deceased's wives as they proceed with the murder investigation, seeking to understand more about the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025