Tragic Vigilante Act: Daughters Accuse Father of Assault, Lead to Fatal Blaze

In a shocking incident in Pakistan's Punjab province, two young girls reportedly set their father on fire, leading to his death. The two allege he had been sexually assaulting them, prompting the drastic action that unfolded in Gujranwala, just 80 km from Lahore.

The 48-year-old victim, Ali Akbar, was a father of ten, having been married three times. While his first wife had died, he lived with his remaining wives and children in a rented house. Reports indicate that his daughters, aged 12 and 15, took petrol from Akbar's bike to execute their plan while he slept.

Police have taken both girls into custody, where they confessed to the crime. Authorities are also recording statements from the deceased's wives as they proceed with the murder investigation, seeking to understand more about the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)