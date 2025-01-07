Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Sudan's Paramilitary Leader

The United States plans to impose sanctions on Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan. This decision follows reports that the RSF committed genocide and ethnic cleansing. The RSF has been in a brutal conflict with the Sudanese army for control of Sudan.

Updated: 07-01-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:36 IST
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The United States has announced its intention to impose sanctions on Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

This decision emerges as the RSF stands accused of committing genocide during an ongoing war against the Sudanese army, according to diplomatic sources.

Previous assessments confirmed the RSF's involvement in ethnic cleansing in West Darfur in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

