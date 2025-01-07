INS Tushil Enhances Bilateral Ties with Senegal Through Successful Inaugural Port Visit

INS Tushil, the Indian Navy's newest guided missile stealth frigate, recently completed a successful inaugural port visit to Dakar, Senegal, further strengthening the maritime cooperation between India and Senegal. The visit, lasting three days, saw key engagements between high-ranking naval officers, including Captain Peter Varghese and Rear Admiral Abdou Sene, the Chief of Staff of the Senegalese Navy. Together, they discussed strategies for enhancing naval cooperation, ensuring maritime security, and fostering a shared commitment to regional peace and stability.

Cultural and Technical Exchanges Strengthen Ties

During the port visit, INS Tushil showcased the Indian Navy's NISHAR - MITRA terminal in a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), an opportunity to share technical expertise and bolster mutual knowledge of naval operations. A unique aspect of the visit was the inclusion of a joint Yoga session, organized in collaboration with the Yoga Association of Senegal. The session, bringing together Navy personnel and Senegalese citizens, highlighted the importance of cultural exchange and fitness practices in strengthening ties between the two nations.

INS Tushil opened its doors to the local community, welcoming around 150 visitors, including members of the Indian diaspora and the Senegalese public. This initiative showcased the Indian Navy’s growing presence in the region and emphasized its commitment to building lasting partnerships in Africa.

Naval Collaboration and Passage Exercise

As the visit concluded, INS Tushil undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Senegalese naval vessel PHM Niani. The PASSEX served as a practical demonstration of the growing interoperability between the Indian and Senegalese navies, fostering stronger collaboration and ensuring the effective conduct of joint maritime operations.

Promoting Regional Security and Naval Cooperation

This inaugural visit marks a significant milestone in the evolving maritime partnership between India and Senegal. Through its engagements and exercises, INS Tushil underscored the strategic importance of naval cooperation in promoting regional security and addressing shared maritime challenges. The Indian Navy’s increasing presence in Africa is set to further deepen the collaboration, highlighting India’s role in contributing to global maritime peace and stability.

The visit exemplifies India's "Security and Growth for All in the Region" (SAGAR) initiative, promoting stronger partnerships with African nations for regional maritime security, trade, and cooperation.