Crackdown on Corruption: Lokayukta Raids on Government Officers
Lokayukta officials conducted raids at the homes and offices of eight government officers, including Bengaluru's Joint Commissioner of Transport, over suspicions of possessing wealth beyond their legitimate income. The raids targeted locations linked to various officials across departments and cities in Karnataka. Further details from Lokayukta are awaited.
The Lokayukta's investigation into potential corruption took a significant step on Wednesday with raids targeting eight government officers. These officers, including the Joint Commissioner of Transport in Bengaluru, are suspected of amassing wealth beyond their stated sources of income.
Raids were carried out at numerous locations connected to these officials, such as residences and workplaces in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. The officials targeted in this operation include Dr. S N Umesh, a Health and Family Welfare Officer, and Prakash Sridhar Gaekwad, a Tehsildar, among others.
The Lokayukta has announced that further details regarding the findings of these raids will be shared later in the day as the investigation continues.
