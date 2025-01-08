Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel for Simultaneous Election Bills Convenes

A parliamentary committee, headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, is reviewing two bills on simultaneous elections. Including members from diverse political parties, the committee met for the first time to discuss these legislative proposals introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session.

The parliamentary panel assigned the task of examining two bills pertaining to simultaneous elections gathered for its inaugural meeting on Wednesday.

Officials from the Ministry of Law and Justice provided briefings to committee members regarding the proposed laws, insiders revealed.

Led by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, a former minister of state for law, the 39-member joint committee comprises representatives from all significant parties, such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Congress, Sanjay Jha from JD(U), Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, AAP's Sanjay Singh, and Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

