SIT to Probe Honey Rose's Harassment Complaint Against Businessman

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been deployed to delve into allegations made by Malayalam actress Honey Rose against businessman Bobby Chemmanur. Rose's accusations have led to a case being registered under non-bailable sections.

A senior police officer disclosed that the SIT will thoroughly explore the claims put forth by Rose, who accused Chemmanur of making repeated inappropriate remarks. The investigation is led by a circle inspector from the Kochi Central Station, where Rose lodged her complaint.

The probe follows Rose's revelations on social media, which prompted the police to take action under various legal sections. Bobby Chemmanur, however, has denied these allegations, stating he has always interacted amicably with the actress.

(With inputs from agencies.)