Pushing for Progress: Karnataka and Haryana's Journey Towards Swachh Bharat Goals

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, on Tuesday, conducted review meetings for the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen, examining the sanitation efforts in Karnataka and Haryana. These discussions highlighted the strides made by both states towards creating cleaner rural environments.

Patil praised Haryana for achieving ODF-Plus status in 37 per cent of its villages, with significant coverage in greywater and solid waste management. Meanwhile, Karnataka declared a notable number of its villages as effectively managing solid waste and has increased its FSM system coverage.

The Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum in these states, encouraging further expansion of sanitation measures like FSM and waste management to achieve Swachh Bharat Mission goals by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)