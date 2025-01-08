Left Menu

Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Hush Money Sentencing

Donald Trump is appealing to the Supreme Court to halt the sentencing in his New York hush money case, citing presidential immunity. Trump's legal team argues that the evidence used in his trial should be protected. However, the presiding judge, Juan M Merchan, disagrees.

President-elect Donald Trump is requesting the Supreme Court to intervene in halting the sentencing set for Friday in his New York hush money case.

On Wednesday, Trump's legal team approached the Supreme Court after being denied by New York courts to delay the sentencing by Judge Juan M Merchan, who oversaw Trump's trial and conviction last May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Judge Merchan has stated he will not enforce jail time, fines, or probation. Trump's attorneys argue that a Supreme Court ruling granting Trump broad immunity from criminal prosecution should lead to the dismissal of the New York conviction. They contend that the evidence presented was protected by presidential immunity, a stance Merchan did not accept.

