Paralympic Tragedy: UK Athletics and Former Sports Head Charged

UK Athletics and its former head of sport face charges following the 2017 death of Paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei. The athlete, from the United Arab Emirates, died when a metal throwing cage fell on him during training. Legal proceedings are set for January 31 in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:58 IST
British prosecutors have charged UK Athletics and its former head of sport over the unfortunate death of Paralympic athlete Abdullah Hayayei in 2017. Hayayei, hailing from the United Arab Emirates, lost his life tragically when a metal throwing cage toppled on him during a training session for the 2017 World Paralympic Athletics Championships.

The incident occurred at the Newham Leisure Centre while the 36-year-old athlete, who competed in the javelin and shot put at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games, was preparing for the upcoming event. Authorities pronounced Hayayei dead at the scene. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has charged UK Athletics with corporate manslaughter and violations of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Additionally, Keith Davies, the organization's former head of sport, is facing charges of gross negligence manslaughter and a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act. UK Athletics and Davies are scheduled to appear in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 31. Neither UK Athletics nor Davies commented on the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

