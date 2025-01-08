Left Menu

The Cloaked Chronicles: Justice Department Holds Back Key Trump Report

Attorney General Merrick Garland opts not to release part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on Trump's handling of classified records. A court filing reveals only the section on Trump's 2020 election interference efforts will be made public. Proceedings against two Trump aides continue as secrecy surrounds the second volume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:06 IST
Attorney General Merrick Garland has decided against releasing a portion of Special Counsel Jack Smith's report regarding President-elect Donald Trump's classified records retention, the Justice Department confirmed on Wednesday.

The revelation emerged in a filing with the Atlanta-based federal appeals court, which indicated that Smith has completed his report in two volumes. Garland plans to release only the section addressing Trump's actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election, according to the filing.

The decision to withhold the second volume arises as ongoing legal proceedings continue against Trump's co-defendants, Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira. Only select congressional leaders will have access to this confidential volume, with further disclosures limited.

