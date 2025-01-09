Escape Attempt Gone Wrong: Cybercrime Suspect Falls to Death

A young man linked to a cybercrime case tragically passed away after a failed escape from a Gurugram hotel. Himanshu Kumar, 23, apprehended by Madhya Pradesh Police, fell from a third-floor balcony.

Kumar, from Bihar, was held pending a court appearance. He attempted to escape through the balcony using cables.

Authorities are conducting a magisterial inquiry. Questions arise as local police claim they were not informed by Madhya Pradesh Police beforehand.

(With inputs from agencies.)