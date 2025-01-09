Escape Attempt Gone Wrong: Cybercrime Suspect Falls to Death
Himanshu Kumar, a 23-year-old cybercrime suspect, died after falling from a hotel balcony in Gurugram while trying to escape. Apprehended by the Madhya Pradesh Police for a terror-funding case, Kumar attempted the escape while being held for a court appearance. A magisterial inquiry is underway.
A young man linked to a cybercrime case tragically passed away after a failed escape from a Gurugram hotel. Himanshu Kumar, 23, apprehended by Madhya Pradesh Police, fell from a third-floor balcony.
Kumar, from Bihar, was held pending a court appearance. He attempted to escape through the balcony using cables.
Authorities are conducting a magisterial inquiry. Questions arise as local police claim they were not informed by Madhya Pradesh Police beforehand.
