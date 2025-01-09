Left Menu

China Voices Concerns Over Foreign Militants in New Syrian Government

China has expressed deep concern about reports of the Syrian government appointing foreign terrorist fighters, particularly from the banned Uygur group, into senior military positions. These worries were voiced by China's UN representative amid shifts in Syria's leadership, casting uncertainty on future stability and international security.

China has raised alarms over the Syrian government's recent decision to appoint foreign terrorist fighters to high-ranking military positions, specifically those from the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM). The announcement made by China's permanent representative to the UN, Fu Cong, signifies Beijing's apprehension about the growing influence of militant factions in Syria.

Fu Cong addressed the UN Security Council, emphasizing that the integration of such foreign fighters, including ETIM's individuals, into Syria's military structure could pose a significant threat to international peace. He urged Syria to adhere to its counter-terrorism obligations to prevent these forces from destabilizing regions beyond its borders.

The unfolding political landscape in Syria, following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, has seen groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham reorganizing the military, elevating foreign nationals to senior ranks. This development raises China's concerns, given their long-standing battle against militancy in Xinjiang and potential spillover effects from unrest in nearby Afghanistan.

