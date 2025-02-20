Militants Nabbed: Major Crackdown in Manipur
Thirteen suspected members of the banned KYKL outfit were arrested in Manipur's Bishnupur district. Police seized cartridges, communication devices, and camouflage uniforms during the operation.
In a decisive operation on Thursday, authorities in Manipur's Bishnupur district apprehended 13 alleged militants from the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) group.
The arrest took place in Moirang Kiyam Leikai area, the police revealed in an official statement, underscoring a significant move to restore peace in the region.
In addition to the detentions, law enforcement recovered 27 cartridges, three walkie-talkie sets, and camouflage uniforms among other tactical accessories, marking a substantial seizure. The suspects have been transported to Imphal for detailed investigations.
