Militants Nabbed: Major Crackdown in Manipur

Thirteen suspected members of the banned KYKL outfit were arrested in Manipur's Bishnupur district. Police seized cartridges, communication devices, and camouflage uniforms during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:05 IST
In a decisive operation on Thursday, authorities in Manipur's Bishnupur district apprehended 13 alleged militants from the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) group.

The arrest took place in Moirang Kiyam Leikai area, the police revealed in an official statement, underscoring a significant move to restore peace in the region.

In addition to the detentions, law enforcement recovered 27 cartridges, three walkie-talkie sets, and camouflage uniforms among other tactical accessories, marking a substantial seizure. The suspects have been transported to Imphal for detailed investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

