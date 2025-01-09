Vice President Dhankhar to Inaugurate National Conference in Bengaluru
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Bengaluru on Saturday to inaugurate the 25th National Conference of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions. This event underscores the importance of public service and governance in India.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Bengaluru this Saturday, as confirmed by his office.
During his visit, Dhankhar will have the honor of inaugurating the 25th National Conference of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions.
This significant event, announced by the Vice President's Secretariat on Thursday, highlights the ongoing importance of public service and governance in the nation.
