Vice President Dhankhar to Inaugurate National Conference in Bengaluru

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Bengaluru this Saturday, as confirmed by his office.

During his visit, Dhankhar will have the honor of inaugurating the 25th National Conference of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions.

This significant event, announced by the Vice President's Secretariat on Thursday, highlights the ongoing importance of public service and governance in the nation.

