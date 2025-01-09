Tragedy Strikes: Silo Collapse at Chhattisgarh Smelting Plant

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a silo at a smelting plant in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district collapsed, injuring two workers and leaving several others feared trapped.

The accident took place in the Saragaon area, as reported by Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel. The silo, an iron structure used for storing bulk materials, reportedly crashed unexpectedly, trapping workers beneath the debris.

Upon receiving the alert, police swiftly arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation. Two injured workers have been successfully rescued and transported to a hospital in Bilaspur. However, rescue teams continue their efforts to reach more workers who remain trapped under the structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)