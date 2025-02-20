Left Menu

Krones Expands Global Footprint with New Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka

German-based Krones has commenced the construction of a Rs 315 crore bottling machine plant in Vemagal, Karnataka. This initiative is part of a larger investment proposal from the Invest Karnataka 2025 event. The plant is expected to create 550 jobs and enhance Krones' production capacity significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolar | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:10 IST
German-based manufacturer Krones has initiated construction on a new Rs 315 crore bottling machine plant in Vemagal, located in Karnataka's Kolar district.

The groundbreaking event, led by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, marks a significant step in realizing projects from the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit.

The facility is anticipated to create 550 new jobs, boosting Krones' production capacity and showcasing the government's commitment to fostering investment and growth in the region.

