Krones Expands Global Footprint with New Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka

German-based manufacturer Krones has initiated construction on a new Rs 315 crore bottling machine plant in Vemagal, located in Karnataka's Kolar district.

The groundbreaking event, led by Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, marks a significant step in realizing projects from the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit.

The facility is anticipated to create 550 new jobs, boosting Krones' production capacity and showcasing the government's commitment to fostering investment and growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)