European Commission Greenlights €920 Million Aid for Infineon's Dresden Plant

The European Commission has sanctioned a substantial 920 million euro state aid package from Germany aimed at supporting Infineon Technologies in the construction of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Dresden, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The approval will facilitate the realization of the MEGAFAB-DD project, allowing Infineon to expand its production capabilities to manufacture a broad spectrum of semiconductor chips, the Commission explained.

This strategic investment aligns with Europe's efforts to boost its semiconductor manufacturing prowess amid a global demand surge for these critical components.

(With inputs from agencies.)