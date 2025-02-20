European Commission Greenlights €920 Million Aid for Infineon's Dresden Plant
The European Commission has approved a massive 920 million euro state aid from Germany to Infineon. This funding will be used to construct a new semiconductor manufacturing plant in Dresden. The MEGAFAB-DD project will enable Infineon to produce a variety of semiconductor chips.
The European Commission has sanctioned a substantial 920 million euro state aid package from Germany aimed at supporting Infineon Technologies in the construction of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Dresden, according to a statement released on Thursday.
The approval will facilitate the realization of the MEGAFAB-DD project, allowing Infineon to expand its production capabilities to manufacture a broad spectrum of semiconductor chips, the Commission explained.
This strategic investment aligns with Europe's efforts to boost its semiconductor manufacturing prowess amid a global demand surge for these critical components.
