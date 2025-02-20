Left Menu

European Commission Greenlights €920 Million Aid for Infineon's Dresden Plant

The European Commission has approved a massive 920 million euro state aid from Germany to Infineon. This funding will be used to construct a new semiconductor manufacturing plant in Dresden. The MEGAFAB-DD project will enable Infineon to produce a variety of semiconductor chips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:00 IST
European Commission Greenlights €920 Million Aid for Infineon's Dresden Plant
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has sanctioned a substantial 920 million euro state aid package from Germany aimed at supporting Infineon Technologies in the construction of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Dresden, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The approval will facilitate the realization of the MEGAFAB-DD project, allowing Infineon to expand its production capabilities to manufacture a broad spectrum of semiconductor chips, the Commission explained.

This strategic investment aligns with Europe's efforts to boost its semiconductor manufacturing prowess amid a global demand surge for these critical components.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025