Left Menu

Supreme Court Tackles Integrity of India's Railway Ticketing System

The Supreme Court emphasizes the importance of maintaining the integrity of Indian Railways' ticketing system, hearing appeals against two men accused of fraud under Section 143 of the Railways Act, 1989. The court differentiated between unauthorized and authorized actions, quashing proceedings against an authorized agent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 19:09 IST
Supreme Court Tackles Integrity of India's Railway Ticketing System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has underscored the pivotal role of Indian Railways in the country's infrastructure, highlighting the imperative to protect its ticketing system from fraudulent activities. This was articulated during the hearing of appeals involving two men, accused of exploiting the system for profit.

The Justices discussed the interpretation of Section 143 of the Railways Act, 1989, which pertains to penalties for unauthorized ticketing activities. One appeal involved a Kerala High Court decision quashing charges against Mathew K Cheriian, accused of creating fake IRCTC user IDs for ticket sales.

The court distinguished between the actions of Mathew, an unauthorized agent, who faces proceedings, and J Ramesh, an authorized agent, against whom criminal charges were dismissed due to the lack of evidence for unauthorized actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025