Punjab Police Tightens Grip: UAPA Invoked in Sikh Activist's Murder

In a significant development, Punjab Police has applied the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to the murder investigation of Sikh activist Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau.

Preacher and parliament member Amritpal Singh has been accused in the case, linked to the radical 'Waris Punjab De' outfit. The murder, which occurred last October, took place in Faridkot.

Authorities claim that the plot was orchestrated by Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dalla, a designated terrorist currently residing abroad. With recent evidence emerging, police have ramped up efforts and detained two shooters involved in the plot, while independent MP Amritpal Singh remains jailed under the National Security Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)