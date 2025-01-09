Om Birla Highlights AI Collaboration and Women Empowerment During Scotland Visit

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla emphasized the need for India and Scotland to collaborate on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology to enhance parliamentary productivity. This was highlighted during his meeting with Rt. Hon’ble John Swinney, the First Minister of Scotland, as part of Shri Birla’s second leg of his visit to the United Kingdom. Key Discussions with Scottish Leaders:

AI and Technology in Parliamentary Functioning: Shri Birla outlined how the Indian Parliament has leveraged AI to enhance productivity and suggested that both nations exchange insights to further improve governance processes.

Bilateral Cooperation in Key Sectors: Discussions with the Scottish First Minister spanned cooperation in green energy, IT, AI, and other emerging sectors. Shri Birla reiterated India’s goal to become the third-largest global economy, showcasing India’s robust economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Education Policy and Global Collaboration: Shri Birla highlighted opportunities for Scottish universities to partner with India under the country’s New Education Policy (NEP), which facilitates the entry of foreign educational institutions into India.

Focus on Women Empowerment: During his interaction with Rt. Hon'ble Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Shri Birla shared India’s progress in promoting gender equality through legislative initiatives like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. He suggested that Indian and Scottish parliaments exchange best practices in advancing women’s participation in governance.

Strengthening Parliamentary Systems

Shri Birla praised the vibrancy of India’s parliamentary democracy, emphasizing the significance of meaningful discussions, dialogues, and deliberations. He also highlighted the efficiency of India’s parliamentary committee system and proposed greater collaboration with the Scottish Parliament on democratic processes.

Engagement with Indian Diaspora in London

A day prior, Shri Birla interacted with members of the Indian community in London. Key highlights of this interaction include:

Role of Indian Diaspora: Shri Birla praised the diaspora for preserving their Indian identity and serving as bridges between India and the UK. He emphasized the growing global respect for India and its passport, attributing it to the nation’s cultural values and leadership in addressing global challenges.

Opportunities in New India: The Speaker encouraged the diaspora to actively participate in India’s growth story through investment, innovation, and business, emphasizing that India is a land of immense opportunities under its transformative reform agenda.

Meeting with Rishi Sunak and Parliamentary Collaboration

Shri Birla also met with Mr. Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister of the UK, to discuss a wide range of topics, including:

Shared values of parliamentary democracy and historical ties between India and the UK.

Addressing challenges related to IT, AI, social media, and fake news through appropriate laws.

Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Shri Birla paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in London, reflecting on Gandhi’s enduring legacy and its relevance in today’s global context.

Additional Initiatives

Green Energy and AI Research: The Speaker discussed opportunities for collaborative research in renewable energy technologies and AI applications with Scottish officials. Youth Engagement Programs: Shri Birla proposed new exchange programs for young leaders and students between India and Scotland, focusing on technology, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. Cultural Diplomacy: Plans for hosting joint cultural festivals in both nations were discussed to further strengthen people-to-people connections.

Shri Om Birla’s visit underscored India’s commitment to fostering stronger partnerships with Scotland and the UK, focusing on shared democratic values, technological advancements, and inclusive growth. His engagements showcased India’s evolving global role in governance, economic development, and cultural diplomacy.