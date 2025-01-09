Left Menu

Chikunga Calls for Social Cohesion to Combat GBVF Following Brutal Cape Town Murder

Shana Balie’s lifeless body was discovered on December 26, 2024, buried in the backyard of a home rented by her boyfriend, Jonathan Gewindt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:23 IST
Chikunga Calls for Social Cohesion to Combat GBVF Following Brutal Cape Town Murder
Minister Chikunga condemned the murder, calling it a reflection of deeply rooted societal norms that perpetuate misogyny, male dominance, and power imbalances. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has renewed her call for social unity to tackle gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) after the shocking murder of 25-year-old Shana Balie in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

Shana Balie’s lifeless body was discovered on December 26, 2024, buried in the backyard of a home rented by her boyfriend, Jonathan Gewindt. The family last saw Balie on Christmas Day. Allegations indicate that Gewindt beat Balie to death before burying her body. He has since confessed to the crime and will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate Court on Thursday.

Minister’s Response

Minister Chikunga condemned the murder, calling it a reflection of deeply rooted societal norms that perpetuate misogyny, male dominance, and power imbalances. “This tragedy underscores the urgent need to challenge societal structures that perpetuate violence against women and girls. Addressing the cultural and systemic dimensions is crucial for fostering a just and equitable society,” she said.

The Minister stressed that combating GBVF requires addressing not only individual acts of violence but also the broader structural and cultural factors that enable these crimes.

Policy Commitment and Challenges

Chikunga acknowledged South Africa's persistent struggle with GBVF and intimate partner violence (IPV), despite the government’s legislative frameworks and policies.

  • “High rates of GBVF victimisation and perpetration reveal the need for a comprehensive approach,” Chikunga stated, calling for empowerment initiatives targeting women and girls.
  • She emphasized the importance of addressing structural and systemic inequalities that trap women in abusive situations.

Support for Victims and Families

To demonstrate her commitment, Minister Chikunga will visit the Balie family home on Thursday. She plans to offer support, reaffirm her resolve to ensure justice, and provide comfort to the grieving family.

Expanded Efforts Against GBVF

The Minister announced several initiatives aimed at addressing GBVF on a larger scale:

  1. Community Engagement Programs: To challenge harmful gender norms and promote social cohesion.
  2. Strengthened Legal Frameworks: Enhanced enforcement of existing laws and penalties for GBVF perpetrators.
  3. Support Systems for Survivors: Increased funding for shelters, legal aid, and counseling services for GBVF victims.
  4. Educational Campaigns: Nationwide awareness drives to teach the public about the impacts of GBVF and IPV.

Call for Collective Action

Chikunga appealed to all South Africans to work together to end GBVF, urging men in particular to take responsibility for their actions and be part of the solution. “We must act decisively and collaboratively to build a society free from all forms of violence against women and girls,” she said.

The Minister also highlighted the upcoming national GBVF Summit as a critical platform to address these issues and accelerate action plans.

The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that every woman and girl in South Africa can live without fear of violence or discrimination.

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025