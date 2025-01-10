Supreme Court Refuses Trump's Sentencing Delay Bid Amid Hush Money Scandal

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President-elect Donald Trump's request to delay his sentencing in a New York hush money case. The court's 5-4 decision allows Judge Juan M. Merchan to move forward with sentencing Trump for his role in attempting to cover up a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.

Despite Trump's denial of any affair with Daniels, the court ruled against delaying sentencing because it presented no serious burden, as Judge Merchan indicated he would not impose jail time, fines, or probation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court's liberal justices in the decision, with the minority favoring a delay.

Trump's legal team argued that the conviction, based on allegations of falsifying business records, was politically motivated and could have disrupted the presidential transition. Prosecutors countered that the legal process should not be interrupted for this state case. The court's decision follows earlier refusals by New York judicial bodies to postpone sentencing. Defense claims of evidence misuse under presidential immunity were also dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)