Alec Baldwin Sues Prosecutors Over 'Rust' Shooting Case Dismissal

Alec Baldwin has taken legal action against New Mexico prosecutors and officials from the sheriff's office, accusing them of malicious prosecution and civil rights violations. The lawsuit comes in response to the 2021 'Rust' shooting incident, where Baldwin's manslaughter trial case was dismissed.

The court determined that the prosecutor and sheriff's office failed to disclose crucial evidence regarding the live round that tragically killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set. Baldwin is suing prosecutor Kari Morrissey, Sheriff's Office Corporal Alexandria Hancock, and others, as part of a broader series of civil lawsuits tied to Hutchins' death.

The incident raised significant concern across Hollywood, prompting demands for tighter firearm safety regulations on movie sets. Baldwin seeks a jury trial to address malicious abuse of process, evidence tampering, and defamation, as stated by his lawyers, Luke Nikas and Heather LeBlanc.

