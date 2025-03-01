Oscar Legend Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in Santa Fe Home

Renowned actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were discovered deceased in their Santa Fe residence. Their bodies may have been there for up to two weeks before being found by a community caretaker, according to Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

An autopsy and various toxicology reports are pivotal to the ongoing investigation, with initial findings pointing away from foul play. Some medications and scattered pills found near Arakawa's body are being scrutinized.

The Santa Fe Fire Chief mentioned the possibility of a gas leak contributing to their demise, while a third dog was also found dead. Gene Hackman, aged 95, was celebrated for his award-winning roles in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)