Left Menu

Oscar Legend Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in Santa Fe Home

Acclaimed actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home. Discovered by a caretaker, their deaths are suspected to have occurred days earlier. Investigations are underway, examining potential causes including possible natural gas involvement, while toxicology reports are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 01:28 IST
Oscar Legend Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in Santa Fe Home
Gene Hackman

Renowned actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were discovered deceased in their Santa Fe residence. Their bodies may have been there for up to two weeks before being found by a community caretaker, according to Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

An autopsy and various toxicology reports are pivotal to the ongoing investigation, with initial findings pointing away from foul play. Some medications and scattered pills found near Arakawa's body are being scrutinized.

The Santa Fe Fire Chief mentioned the possibility of a gas leak contributing to their demise, while a third dog was also found dead. Gene Hackman, aged 95, was celebrated for his award-winning roles in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025