Alleged Half-Sister of Philippine President Faces Charges in Sydney

In Sydney, Analisa Josefa Corr, who alleges she is the half-sister of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was brought to court over an alleged in-flight disturbance. She has been accused of causing a drunken ruckus aboard a plane, pledging sobriety at airports and on planes under bail conditions.

Corr allegedly assaulted another passenger following alcohol consumption with her husband, James Alexander Corr, using drinks they brought on the flight. After their landing in Sydney, the pair was detained and turned over to local law enforcement where charges were filed.

Corr, 53, contests the charges and maintains her relationship with the infamous former President Ferdinand Marcos. The court, allowing her passport return, enforces her adherence to strict no-drinking conditions, with a financial penalty if breached. The couple's legal saga continues with a court date set for February 24.

