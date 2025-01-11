Lebanon: UN hails election of new President as a critical first step

General Joseph Aoun was declared President on Thursday following voting in Lebanon's parliament.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated the new leader as he takes up his functions, saying this is a critical step towards overcoming Lebanon’s political and institutional impasse after over two years of presidential vacuum.

The election of the President provides an important opportunity to empower the state institutions to address the country's multi-faceted crises, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists attending his daily media briefing in New York.

Form a government

Earlier on Thursday, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert welcomed the election of the new President.

She called the development a long-awaited first step towards overcoming Lebanon’s political and institutional vacuum and providing the Lebanese people with the functioning state institutions they deserve.

“A Prime Minister must be designated and a government formed without delay. The tasks ahead of the Lebanese State are too monumental to waste any more time,” she stressed.

“Now is the moment for each and every decision-maker to put the interest of Lebanon above all personal or political considerations.”

Renewed hope

She noted that the election of a President offers renewed hope and an opportunity to pave the way for progress towards consolidating the cessation of hostilities and preserving the country’s security and stability, including by strengthening state authority across Lebanon and advancing comprehensive and sustainable reforms.

She said the UN looks forward to working with President Aoun and relevant authorities to support Lebanon as it takes meaningful and measurable steps in this direction.