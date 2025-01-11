Tram Collision Injures 20 in Strasbourg
A tram collision in Strasbourg, France, resulted in injuries to at least 20 people. The incident occurred when a moving tram switched tracks and crashed into a stationary tram at the central station. Emergency services urged the public to steer clear to ensure smoother access.
A tram collision in Strasbourg, located in eastern France, has left at least 20 people injured, according to French media reports on Saturday.
The crash took place when a tram switched tracks and hit a stationary tram at Strasbourg's central station, as reported by BFM TV.
Emergency services are urging the public to avoid the area, allowing for more efficient access by first responders.
