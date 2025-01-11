Left Menu

Tram Collision Injures 20 in Strasbourg

A tram collision in Strasbourg, France, resulted in injuries to at least 20 people. The incident occurred when a moving tram switched tracks and crashed into a stationary tram at the central station. Emergency services urged the public to steer clear to ensure smoother access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A tram collision in Strasbourg, located in eastern France, has left at least 20 people injured, according to French media reports on Saturday.

The crash took place when a tram switched tracks and hit a stationary tram at Strasbourg's central station, as reported by BFM TV.

Emergency services are urging the public to avoid the area, allowing for more efficient access by first responders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

