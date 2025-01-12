Left Menu

Delhi Authorities on the Brink: NGT Tightens Noose Over Illegal Borewells

The National Green Tribunal has issued show cause notices to Delhi district magistrates and the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board for inaction against illegal borewells. They are accused of failing to comply with environmental protection orders, and face potential legal consequences if they don't rectify the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:06 IST
Delhi Authorities on the Brink: NGT Tightens Noose Over Illegal Borewells
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a hard stance against Delhi's district magistrates for their failure to act against illegal borewells, issuing show cause notices demanding explanations for their non-compliance.

The NGT's January 8 order also highlighted the financial penalties imposed on district magistrates for their inability to file compliance reports and on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for not sealing unauthorized borewells.

The tribunal criticized the authorities for neglecting their constitutional obligation to protect the environment and noted that the Delhi government had not transferred Rs 70 crore collected as environmental compensation, stressing a need for immediate corrective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025