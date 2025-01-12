Delhi Authorities on the Brink: NGT Tightens Noose Over Illegal Borewells
The National Green Tribunal has issued show cause notices to Delhi district magistrates and the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board for inaction against illegal borewells. They are accused of failing to comply with environmental protection orders, and face potential legal consequences if they don't rectify the situation.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a hard stance against Delhi's district magistrates for their failure to act against illegal borewells, issuing show cause notices demanding explanations for their non-compliance.
The NGT's January 8 order also highlighted the financial penalties imposed on district magistrates for their inability to file compliance reports and on the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for not sealing unauthorized borewells.
The tribunal criticized the authorities for neglecting their constitutional obligation to protect the environment and noted that the Delhi government had not transferred Rs 70 crore collected as environmental compensation, stressing a need for immediate corrective action.
