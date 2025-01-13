Dramatic Rise in Espionage Charges Highlights Taiwan's Security Concerns

A report by Taiwan's National Security Bureau revealed a significant rise in espionage charges against individuals accused of spying for China. In 2023, 64 people, primarily current or retired soldiers, were charged, marking a substantial increase from the previous years.

China's intensified political and military pressure on Taiwan underscores its territorial claims over the democratically governed island. This pressure includes regular military drills and an elaborate espionage campaign targeting various sectors within Taiwan.

The report highlights the comprehensive infiltration strategy employed by China, leveraging diverse channels such as underground banks and criminal gangs to recruit Taiwanese citizens. These efforts aim to gather sensitive military information, including attempts to map military bases and U.S. facilities in Taipei.

