Dramatic Rise in Espionage Charges Highlights Taiwan's Security Concerns

The number of Taiwanese individuals charged with espionage for China increased by a third last year, with most being current or retired soldiers. China's intensified pressure on Taiwan includes military drills and intelligence operations, causing significant security concerns for the island's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 09:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A report by Taiwan's National Security Bureau revealed a significant rise in espionage charges against individuals accused of spying for China. In 2023, 64 people, primarily current or retired soldiers, were charged, marking a substantial increase from the previous years.

China's intensified political and military pressure on Taiwan underscores its territorial claims over the democratically governed island. This pressure includes regular military drills and an elaborate espionage campaign targeting various sectors within Taiwan.

The report highlights the comprehensive infiltration strategy employed by China, leveraging diverse channels such as underground banks and criminal gangs to recruit Taiwanese citizens. These efforts aim to gather sensitive military information, including attempts to map military bases and U.S. facilities in Taipei.

(With inputs from agencies.)

