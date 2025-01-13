Left Menu

Tragic Misfire: Nigerian Airstrike Hits Civilians Instead of Rebels

A Nigerian military airstrike mistakenly hit civilians in Zamfara state targeting rebels. Community security members were killed, believing them to be fleeing bandits. The incident marks the third misfire in over a year. The Nigerian military has been criticized for lack of transparency following civilian casualties in air raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Nigeria

A Nigerian military airstrike targeting armed groups in the conflict-battered northwest tragically killed civilians, according to authorities and residents.

This marks the military's third misfire in just over a year during aerial operations against extremists and rebels. In this instance, the Nigeria Air Force mistakenly identified community security members as fleeing bandits in the heavily affected Zurmi and Maradun areas of Zamfara state, leading to the fatalities.

Local sources reported up to 20 deaths, though official numbers remain undisclosed. These raids have provoked criticism due to the recurring mistakes, with calls for increased transparency following prior incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

