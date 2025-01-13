Left Menu

Austria's Coalition Triumph: Budget Deal Reached to Avert EU Penalty

Austria's Freedom Party and People's Party have agreed on budget measures to prevent exceeding the EU deficit limit. The Freedom Party, victorious in recent elections, and the People's Party focus on spending cuts instead of tax hikes to address a potential 3.7% GDP deficit in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:26 IST
Austria's Coalition Triumph: Budget Deal Reached to Avert EU Penalty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Austria's far-right Freedom Party and the conservative People's Party announced on Monday that after three days of negotiations, they successfully reached a coalition agreement to address the country's budget deficit.

The eurosceptic Freedom Party, which won 29% in the recent elections, began coalition talks with the People's Party after previous centrist efforts failed. Their primary goal was to reduce the budget deficit to comply with the EU's 3% limit, avoiding penalties.

The parties agreed on spending cuts to save 6.3 billion euros this year. Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl assured no tax increases for the public, with adjustments focusing on addressing tax privileges and loopholes. Details are expected to be released soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025