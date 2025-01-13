Tragic Loss: Five Israeli Soldiers Killed in Northern Gaza Conflict
The Israeli army announced on Monday the loss of five soldiers in combat operations in northern Gaza. An official statement provided no specific details on the timing of the fatalities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:32 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Israeli military has reported the deaths of five soldiers amid ongoing combat in northern Gaza. The announcement was made on Monday, though details on the precise timing of the incident were not disclosed.
This latest development underscores the ongoing volatility and danger in the region, as military operations continue.
Analysts express concern over the escalating violence and potential for further casualties, calling for diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Conflict Escalates: Israeli Strike Hits Gaza Hospital
Gaza Crisis: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Impact
Assam Forms Anti-Depredation Squads to Combat Human-Wildlife Conflict
Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Sudan conflict: ‘There cannot be a military solution to this war’