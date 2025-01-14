President Inaugurates Transformative Dairy and Livestock Initiatives in Mayurbhanj, Odisha

On 13th January 2025, the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, virtually inaugurated several transformative initiatives in the dairy and livestock sector in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. Organized under the aegis of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, these programs aim to uplift rural livelihoods, boost livestock productivity, and address critical nutritional challenges in the region. Key Initiatives Launched:

Cattle Induction Program under Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM): Distribution of 3,000 high-genetic-merit cattle to beneficiaries in Mayurbhanj.

Implementation of a ₹37.45 crore Productivity Enhancement Project by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) over five years. Gift Milk Program: Aimed at combating malnutrition, 200 ml of vitamin-fortified flavored milk (Vitamins A and D) will be provided daily to 1,200 schoolchildren in the district. Market Support Program: Designed to double Odisha’s milk procurement capacity from 5 lakh liters to 10 lakh liters per day.

Focuses on processing, branding, and distribution networks to ensure better returns for farmers.

Remarks from Dignitaries

President Droupadi Murmu: The Hon’ble President highlighted the role of innovative programs in addressing malnutrition and strengthening rural incomes. She emphasized India’s leadership in milk production, growing at 6% annually, and called for adopting advanced technologies like Artificial Insemination and sex-sorted semen to enhance livestock productivity and profitability.

Union Minister Shri Rajeev Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh): The Minister commended the Rashtriya Gokul Mission for its success in breed improvement and indigenous bovine productivity. He lauded the efforts of DAHD and NDDB in driving rural economic growth and supporting strategic dairy initiatives.

Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi: The Chief Minister underscored the crucial role of livestock in fostering sustainable rural livelihoods and reiterated the state’s commitment to promoting farmer-centric programs.

Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Other Officials: The Union Minister for Education and senior officials from DAHD, NDDB, and the Odisha government expressed their dedication to scaling up rural dairy infrastructure and improving market connectivity.

Additional Highlights

Environmental Focus: Initiatives to promote sustainable livestock practices and climate-resilient dairy farming were discussed.

Digital Integration: Plans to digitize dairy operations and integrate farmer data with the national dairy database for seamless benefit delivery.

Public-Private Collaboration: Emphasis on leveraging public-private partnerships to enhance dairy production and rural employment.

The President’s inauguration marks a significant step toward achieving sustainable development in the dairy and livestock sector. These initiatives are expected to enhance nutritional security, rural livelihoods, and India’s position as a global leader in dairy production. The programs in Mayurbhanj set a precedent for replicable models nationwide, reinforcing the government’s commitment to rural economic transformation.