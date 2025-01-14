Baltic Sentry: NATO's New Mission to Secure Undersea Cables

NATO is taking proactive steps to safeguard undersea cables in the Baltic Sea through a new initiative named 'Baltic Sentry', as per Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The announcement was made at a Helsinki meeting with NATO Baltic leaders.

The operation, designed to enhance vigilance, will deploy a variety of military resources, including frigates and maritime patrol aircraft. This measure underscores NATO's commitment to bolstering security in the potentially volatile region.

Additionally, a fleet of naval drones will be integrated to improve surveillance capabilities. The move is prompted by a series of troubling incidents that have raised concerns about possible Russian actions in the Baltic Sea zone.

