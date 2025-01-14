Left Menu

Baltic Sentry: NATO's New Mission to Secure Undersea Cables

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced a new mission, called Baltic Sentry, to protect undersea cables in the Baltic Sea region. Utilizing frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and naval drones, the mission aims to enhance surveillance and deterrence amid rising concerns over Russian activities in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Finland

NATO is taking proactive steps to safeguard undersea cables in the Baltic Sea through a new initiative named 'Baltic Sentry', as per Secretary-General Mark Rutte. The announcement was made at a Helsinki meeting with NATO Baltic leaders.

The operation, designed to enhance vigilance, will deploy a variety of military resources, including frigates and maritime patrol aircraft. This measure underscores NATO's commitment to bolstering security in the potentially volatile region.

Additionally, a fleet of naval drones will be integrated to improve surveillance capabilities. The move is prompted by a series of troubling incidents that have raised concerns about possible Russian actions in the Baltic Sea zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

