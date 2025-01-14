Left Menu

Millions Take the Sacred Dip at India's Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, India, witnessed millions of Hindu devotees, including ascetics, performing the holy dip to seek salvation and absolution of sins. This sacred gathering, held every 12 years, is renowned for its massive participant turnout, impacting the regional economy significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:30 IST
Millions Take the Sacred Dip at India's Maha Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Naked Hindu ascetics adorned in holy ash plunged into the sacred rivers of India, marking the second day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This divine dip is seen by devotees as a path to salvation and freedom from the cycle of birth and death.

Amid the rhythmic chants and drumbeats, thousands observed the ascetics' ritual dip. Ascetic Rakesh Kumar, praising the crowd, emphasized the importance of participation in such spiritual festivals. In total, 35 million attendees joined in the holy bath by the festival's day two.

With a staggering $800 million budget, the event is emphasized as a monumental contributor to economic growth, potentially generating $30 billion to $35 billion of activity. Enhanced security measures ensure safety for the world's largest human congregation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025