Millions Take the Sacred Dip at India's Maha Kumbh Mela

Naked Hindu ascetics adorned in holy ash plunged into the sacred rivers of India, marking the second day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This divine dip is seen by devotees as a path to salvation and freedom from the cycle of birth and death.

Amid the rhythmic chants and drumbeats, thousands observed the ascetics' ritual dip. Ascetic Rakesh Kumar, praising the crowd, emphasized the importance of participation in such spiritual festivals. In total, 35 million attendees joined in the holy bath by the festival's day two.

With a staggering $800 million budget, the event is emphasized as a monumental contributor to economic growth, potentially generating $30 billion to $35 billion of activity. Enhanced security measures ensure safety for the world's largest human congregation.

