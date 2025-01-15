Federal Prosecutor's Stand: Pardons Can't Erase Capitol Riot Truth
Matthew Graves, the outgoing top federal prosecutor for Washington, DC, emphasized that pardoning Capitol rioters cannot negate the legal actions taken. With over 1,500 individuals charged, most have been convicted or pled guilty. Graves asserts that the substantial evidence ensures a lasting record of the events of January 6, 2021.
The effort to pardon Capitol rioters won't obscure the legal facts or undermine the prosecutions completed, stated Matthew Graves, Washington, DC's outgoing top federal prosecutor. As Graves prepares to leave office, he reflects on the comprehensive investigation of January 6, 2021, emphasizing that the rule of law has been upheld.
Despite potential forthcoming pardons from incoming President Trump, nearly 1,500 individuals stand charged, and most of them have faced conviction or have pled guilty. Graves pointed out the abundant evidence, such as mobile recordings and online confessions, ensuring these events are well-documented.
Graves remains confident in the independence of the Justice Department and its capability to combat crime effectively, citing a significant reduction in violent crime recently. With his departure imminent, he expresses readiness to return to law practice after a short vacation.
