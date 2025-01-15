Controversial Godman Asaram Granted Interim Bail: Return to Jodhpur Ashram Sparks Reactions
Self-styled godman Asaram, serving a life sentence for a 2013 rape case, has been granted interim bail until March 31 by the Rajasthan High Court for medical treatment. Released from an Ayurveda hospital, he returned to his Jodhpur ashram, greeted by a large crowd of supporters.
Controversial godman Asaram, who is serving a life sentence for raping a minor in 2013, has been granted interim bail until March 31 by the Rajasthan High Court. His release was for medical treatment, considering his current ailments, according to court filings.
After being discharged from an Ayurveda hospital in the city, Asaram returned to his Jodhpur ashram late on Tuesday, police confirmed. A large crowd of his supporters gathered outside the hospital to welcome him upon hearing the news of his temporary relief.
His legal counsel, Nishant Bora, stated that Asaram is free to seek medical treatment at a facility of his choice, although he must comply with all bail conditions imposed by the courts.
