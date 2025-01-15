Left Menu

Controversial Godman Asaram Granted Interim Bail: Return to Jodhpur Ashram Sparks Reactions

Self-styled godman Asaram, serving a life sentence for a 2013 rape case, has been granted interim bail until March 31 by the Rajasthan High Court for medical treatment. Released from an Ayurveda hospital, he returned to his Jodhpur ashram, greeted by a large crowd of supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 15-01-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 08:01 IST
Controversial Godman Asaram Granted Interim Bail: Return to Jodhpur Ashram Sparks Reactions
Asaram
  • Country:
  • India

Controversial godman Asaram, who is serving a life sentence for raping a minor in 2013, has been granted interim bail until March 31 by the Rajasthan High Court. His release was for medical treatment, considering his current ailments, according to court filings.

After being discharged from an Ayurveda hospital in the city, Asaram returned to his Jodhpur ashram late on Tuesday, police confirmed. A large crowd of his supporters gathered outside the hospital to welcome him upon hearing the news of his temporary relief.

His legal counsel, Nishant Bora, stated that Asaram is free to seek medical treatment at a facility of his choice, although he must comply with all bail conditions imposed by the courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025