Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses SGPC Plea Against Parole of Controversial Sect Leader

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee challenging the temporary release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Singh, serving a 20-year jail term for rape, was previously granted parole, prompting allegations of misuse of power by Haryana state authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:38 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses SGPC Plea Against Parole of Controversial Sect Leader
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday rebuffed an appeal from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which opposed the temporary release of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of Dera Sacha Sauda. Singh is currently serving a 20-year sentence for raping two disciples.

A panel of Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra dispensed with the plea that challenged an order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had been petitioned against Singh's release. The court noted the objection raised by Singh's legal representatives regarding the PIL's validity.

The SGPC raised concerns of bias in the Haryana government's decision to repeatedly grant parole to Singh between 2022 and 2024 under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act. Despite the high court's directions for impartiality, parole was granted again in January, leading to calls for further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025