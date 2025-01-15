Left Menu

Historic Arrest: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Corruption Probe

South Korea's suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested amidst an investigation into alleged insurrection. The Corruption Investigation Office is leading the probe, and Yoon may face a maximum detention of 20 days. His arrest raises questions about the investigation's capacity.

Updated: 15-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:55 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a historic move, South Korea's suspended President, Yoon Suk Yeol, was arrested on Wednesday as part of a wide-ranging investigation into alleged insurrection. This arrest marks Yoon as the first incumbent president to be detained in the country. The investigation is being led by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), an independent agency established in 2021.

Yoon has been taken to the CIO’s offices in Gwacheon, bordering Seoul, where the questioning is expected to be recorded. The authorities have 48 hours to decide whether to detain him further or release him. The Seoul Detention Centre, despite its name, is located in Uiwang, where he is expected to be held in a solitary cell given his status.

The CIO operates with limited resources, raising concerns about its ability to build a strong case against Yoon. The agency has a maximum of 20 days to indict him from the point of arrest. The investigation has intensified scrutiny on whether sufficient evidence will be collected to support the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

