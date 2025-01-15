Pam Bondi: From Florida's Attorney General to Trump's Loyal Defender

On Wednesday, Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's nominee for leading the Justice Department, is set to undergo a rigorous confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill. Bondi, a staunch Trump ally and former Florida attorney general, will face questions concerning her loyalty to Trump and potential conflicts of interest from her past lobbying roles.

Bondi has been an enduring figure in Trump's orbit, notably defending him on various media platforms amid his legal challenges. Her confirmation hearing comes as Trump continues to confront two separate criminal cases prosecuted by the department she is set to lead.

Concerns arise over Bondi's past, including her role in challenging Barack Obama's health care overhaul and her work as a lobbyist for major corporations like Amazon. Critics also point to her involvement in Trump's election fraud claims following the 2020 election, raising questions about her objectivity if confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)