Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: Ex-UK Politician Faces Charges for Pro-Russia Lobbying

Nathan Gill, a former British politician, is facing charges of accepting bribes to advocate for Russia in the European Parliament. Alleged to have acted on behalf of former Ukrainian politician Oleg Voloshyn, Gill has been charged with multiple counts of bribery related to incidents between 2018 and 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:33 IST
Bribery Scandal: Ex-UK Politician Faces Charges for Pro-Russia Lobbying
politician
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nathan Gill, an ex-member of the UK Independence Party and former leader of the Welsh branch of Reform UK, is embroiled in a bribery scandal. Gill appeared in a London court, accused of accepting bribes to promote a pro-Russia agenda in the European Parliament.

Gill, who faces eight counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, allegedly worked with former Ukrainian politician Oleg Voloshyn. Prosecutors claim Gill's statements in the European Parliament and media outlets supported narratives benefiting Russia, particularly concerning Ukraine.

The alleged offenses spanned 2018 to 2020, and Gill was arrested at Manchester Airport under counterterrorism laws. Released on bail, he awaits his next court hearing in March. His political career saw him elected to the European Parliament in 2014 and later lead Reform UK in Wales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025