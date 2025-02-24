Bribery Scandal: Ex-UK Politician Faces Charges for Pro-Russia Lobbying

Nathan Gill, an ex-member of the UK Independence Party and former leader of the Welsh branch of Reform UK, is embroiled in a bribery scandal. Gill appeared in a London court, accused of accepting bribes to promote a pro-Russia agenda in the European Parliament.

Gill, who faces eight counts of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, allegedly worked with former Ukrainian politician Oleg Voloshyn. Prosecutors claim Gill's statements in the European Parliament and media outlets supported narratives benefiting Russia, particularly concerning Ukraine.

The alleged offenses spanned 2018 to 2020, and Gill was arrested at Manchester Airport under counterterrorism laws. Released on bail, he awaits his next court hearing in March. His political career saw him elected to the European Parliament in 2014 and later lead Reform UK in Wales.

