Behind the Scenes: Israel's Strategic Lobbying Efforts in Syria

Israel is lobbying the United States to maintain a decentralized Syria to counter Turkey's influence. By supporting Russia's military presence, Israel aims to prevent Turkey-backed Islamists from threatening its borders. The effort highlights concerns over the potential Islamist-ruled Syria being a launchpad for militants like Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:27 IST
Israel is actively lobbying the United States to keep Syria decentralized and weak in a bid to counter Turkey's growing influence. Sources familiar with the campaign reveal that Israel is advocating for Russia to maintain its military bases in Syria to ensure Turkey does not gain an upper hand.

The strained ties between Turkey and Israel, exacerbated by the Gaza conflict, underline the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. Israel's concern centers around the new Islamist rulers in Syria, backed by Ankara, which could pose a significant threat to its borders, according to informed sources.

High-level discussions have taken place between Israeli and U.S. officials, with Israel presenting its position during several strategic meetings and even circulating its ideas through a 'white paper' to top U.S. decision-makers. The U.S., however, has remained somewhat reticent on Syria, creating a vacuum in its foreign policy approach under the Trump administration.

