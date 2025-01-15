Jammu and Kashmir Launches Probe into Illegal Mining Allegations

A three-member team has been formed by the Jammu and Kashmir government to investigate allegations against an official for failing to halt illegal mining activities in Kathua district, officials announced on Wednesday.

The suspended district mineral officer, Naveen Kumar, is under scrutiny with the investigation set to conclude within a month, as per the directive issued by Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department.

Special Secretary of the Mining Department, Nargis Suraiya; Director of Finance, Reyaz Hussain; and Deputy Director of Geology and Mining, Raj Kumar, are to present their findings and recommendations to the government within 30 days.

