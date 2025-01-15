Jammu and Kashmir Launches Probe into Illegal Mining Allegations
The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a three-member team to investigate charges against an official in Kathua accused of failing to prevent illegal mining. The suspended official, Naveen Kumar, faces scrutiny, and a report with recommendations is expected within 30 days by the inquiry committee.
- Country:
- India
A three-member team has been formed by the Jammu and Kashmir government to investigate allegations against an official for failing to halt illegal mining activities in Kathua district, officials announced on Wednesday.
The suspended district mineral officer, Naveen Kumar, is under scrutiny with the investigation set to conclude within a month, as per the directive issued by Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department.
Special Secretary of the Mining Department, Nargis Suraiya; Director of Finance, Reyaz Hussain; and Deputy Director of Geology and Mining, Raj Kumar, are to present their findings and recommendations to the government within 30 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unanticipated Borewell Burst in Rajasthan: Inquiry Underway
Political Tensions Rise as K T Rama Rao Avoids ACB Inquiry Without Lawyer
Close Encounter in Kaziranga: Safari Mishap Sparks Inquiry
Judicial Inquiry Ordered for Tirupati Stampede Tragedy
Judicial inquiry will be ordered into Tirupati stampede incident, says CM Naidu.