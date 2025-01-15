Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Launches Probe into Illegal Mining Allegations

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a three-member team to investigate charges against an official in Kathua accused of failing to prevent illegal mining. The suspended official, Naveen Kumar, faces scrutiny, and a report with recommendations is expected within 30 days by the inquiry committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:04 IST
  • India

A three-member team has been formed by the Jammu and Kashmir government to investigate allegations against an official for failing to halt illegal mining activities in Kathua district, officials announced on Wednesday.

The suspended district mineral officer, Naveen Kumar, is under scrutiny with the investigation set to conclude within a month, as per the directive issued by Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department.

Special Secretary of the Mining Department, Nargis Suraiya; Director of Finance, Reyaz Hussain; and Deputy Director of Geology and Mining, Raj Kumar, are to present their findings and recommendations to the government within 30 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

