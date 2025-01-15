Delhi Court Denies Bail to AAP's Naresh Balyan Under MCOCA Charges

A Delhi court has denied bail to Naresh Balyan, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and MLA for Uttam Nagar, charged under the tough MCOCA laws, on Wednesday.

The ruling came after special judge Kaveri Baweja heard submissions from both the prosecution and the defense, ultimately denying the application with a straightforward, "Application dismissed."

Although bail was denied, the judge issued notice to Delhi police, demanding a response to Balyan's plea for processing documents necessary for contesting the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with the next hearing set for January 22 to deliberate on the chargesheet.

