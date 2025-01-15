Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail to AAP's Naresh Balyan Under MCOCA Charges

AAP leader Naresh Balyan has been denied bail by a Delhi court under MCOCA charges. The court heard arguments from both the accused and the prosecution before rejecting the application. The judge also requested Delhi police to respond to other documents needed for Balyan's participation in upcoming elections.

A Delhi court has denied bail to Naresh Balyan, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and MLA for Uttam Nagar, charged under the tough MCOCA laws, on Wednesday.

The ruling came after special judge Kaveri Baweja heard submissions from both the prosecution and the defense, ultimately denying the application with a straightforward, "Application dismissed."

Although bail was denied, the judge issued notice to Delhi police, demanding a response to Balyan's plea for processing documents necessary for contesting the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with the next hearing set for January 22 to deliberate on the chargesheet.

