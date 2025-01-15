CoGTA Minister Addresses Initiation-Related Fatalities with Key Constitutional Bodies

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has met with constitutional bodies to tackle the ongoing challenges associated with customary initiation practices in South Africa, particularly following the tragic deaths of 28 young men during the summer initiation season in the Eastern Cape. The aim of the discussions was to devise actionable solutions that can prevent future fatalities.

The Minister convened with leaders from the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) and the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) on Tuesday, addressing urgent concerns about the safety and regulation of initiation practices. The meeting was attended by Deputy Ministers Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola and Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, along with the CGE Chairperson Advocate Ntabiseng Sepanya Mogale and CRL Rights Commission Chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva.

Key Proposal: Indaba for Comprehensive Strategy

One of the significant recommendations from the meeting was to convene an indaba with all stakeholders ahead of the 2025 winter initiation season. The purpose of this gathering will be to establish a unified strategy aimed at eliminating fatalities during initiation seasons.

Minister Hlabisa emphasized that it is crucial to engage in serious discussions about practices that threaten lives while preserving the integrity of cultural traditions. The meeting covered key issues such as the legislative framework, health and safety standards, and the review of requirements for those participating in initiation practices.

Actionable Recommendations and Further Measures

Several critical areas were discussed, including the enforcement of legal consequences for non-compliance and negligence, such as ensuring accountability for traditional surgeons, caregivers, and principals of initiation schools. The department also committed to establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate the root causes of initiation fatalities and provide comprehensive recommendations for improvement.

There was also an agreement to strengthen law enforcement efforts, which includes increasing arrests and prosecutions for offenses related to initiation practices. Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees (PICCs) will also receive enhanced support to ensure adequate resourcing for their vital roles.

Future Engagement and Long-Term Solutions

A follow-up engagement is scheduled with Kings in the Eastern Cape by end of January, where both constitutional bodies will participate in finding sustainable solutions to the ongoing challenges.

Minister Hlabisa reiterated the department’s commitment to preserving cultural practices while prioritizing the protection of lives and the dignity of initiates. The meeting concluded with a consensus that continuous engagement among all stakeholders is essential for addressing the challenges surrounding initiation practices.

Strengthening Awareness and Capacity-Building

There are plans to intensify awareness campaigns and capacity-building programs aimed at initiation schools and caregivers, as well as strengthening partnerships among all stakeholders to improve compliance and implementation of safety measures.

This collective effort illustrates the determination of the CoGTA Department and its partners to foster a safer environment for cultural practices and ensure the well-being of all involved in the initiation process.