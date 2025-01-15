Supreme Court Cracks Down on Misleading Advertisements

The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to states and union territories, threatening contempt action if they do not take measures against misleading advertisements.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, reviewing a note by senior advocate Shadan Farasat, identified non-compliance in several states.

The ongoing case involves misleading advertising, initially raised in a 2022 plea by the Indian Medical Association against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

