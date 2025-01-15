Supreme Court Cracks Down on Misleading Advertisements
The Supreme Court has warned states and union territories of contempt action if they fail to act against misleading advertisements. The court observed non-compliance from several regions, linked to complaints under acts like the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Ongoing hearings are scheduled for states' compliance reviews.
The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to states and union territories, threatening contempt action if they do not take measures against misleading advertisements.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, reviewing a note by senior advocate Shadan Farasat, identified non-compliance in several states.
The ongoing case involves misleading advertising, initially raised in a 2022 plea by the Indian Medical Association against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.
