eThekwini's Efforts to Revitalize Tourism and Investment: Law Enforcement and Working Group Drive Progress

eThekwini, renowned for its beautiful beaches, warm climate, and rich Zulu heritage, has faced several challenges in recent years, including increased crime, deteriorating infrastructure, and contamination at its beaches. These issues have contributed to a decline in tourism and have deterred potential investors. To address these problems and restore the city's economic and social vibrancy, President Cyril Ramaphosa established the eThekwini Working Group (PeWG) in April 2024.

The PeWG is a multi-stakeholder initiative formed to tackle service delivery issues, infrastructure problems, and socio-economic challenges in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality. The aim is to make Durban a hub for investment and tourism once again. It works across all three levels of government and includes representation from the private sector and labor.

Increasing Law Enforcement Presence to Ensure Safety

One of the key factors affecting Durban's appeal as a tourist destination and business hub is crime. To tackle this, the South African Police Service (SAPS), in collaboration with the eThekwini Metro Police, has ramped up law enforcement operations across the city. In the lead-up to the festive season, between October 1 and November 15, 2024, over 31,491 law enforcement officers from SAPS and 1,538 metro police officers were deployed in high-density operations to enhance community safety. These operations have continued throughout the festive season.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, shared that these efforts, including increased patrols, intelligence gathering, and crime combat operations, have made a significant impact. "We have been able to push back on crime and increase patrols. Our mission is to create an environment where business can operate smoothly and provide employment for our citizens," Mkhwanazi said.

The increased law enforcement presence has contributed to a rise in business confidence, which increased by 24.59% between the first and third quarters of 2024. Mkhwanazi highlighted the success of collaborative efforts between the police, national government, and the private sector in improving safety and ensuring that more metro police officers are on the ground to respond to crime.

Enhanced Technology and Coordination for Faster Response

A critical element in eThekwini’s crime-fighting strategy has been the integration of technology. Last November, the city transferred the management of its Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to the Metro Police Unit and the Fire and Emergency Unit to improve public safety and enhance crime response times. This shift has allowed law enforcement to quickly access the cameras and respond to criminal activities with greater efficiency.

Mkhwanazi explained that the Emergency Mobilizing and Communication Centre (EMACC) and technical services functions were also transferred, enabling better coordination between law enforcement agencies and faster crime resolution. "With the transfer of the cameras to police control, we can respond much quicker to incidents, and officers on the ground are now guided by real-time footage," he noted.

Positive Results and Ongoing Operations

The impact of these enhanced law enforcement measures is already visible. Between October 1 and November 15, 2024, operations resulted in over 1,500 arrests, the confiscation of 322 illegal firearms, and the recovery of 58,949 drugs. Furthermore, 150 undocumented persons were apprehended.

Thanks to strategic deployments, including foot patrols, motorbikes, and bicycles, SAPS has ensured maximum visibility, especially in tourist areas such as the beachfront. This heightened presence has provided a safer environment for residents and tourists alike, with people now able to jog along the beach at 4 a.m. without fear.

Future Prospects for eThekwini

The joint efforts of the SAPS, metro police, and the eThekwini Working Group are not only making the city safer but are also contributing to the revitalization of its economy. The progress report from the PeWG highlighted a significant improvement in business confidence, and Mkhwanazi is optimistic that the city's transformation will continue.

“We are confident that our efforts will lead to more tourists visiting eThekwini and more businesses investing in the city,” Mkhwanazi said. Additionally, the police are working closely with private security companies to safeguard business establishments across Durban.

The continued focus on crime reduction, infrastructure improvement, and economic revitalization is essential for the city’s future success. With the combined efforts of government, law enforcement, and the private sector, eThekwini is well on its way to regaining its position as a leading investment and tourism destination in South Africa.