Top Financial Leaders to Drive Africa’s Energy Transition at Invest in African Energy 2025 Forum

The Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum, scheduled for May 13-14, 2025, in Paris, will gather top financial leaders from Africa’s oil, gas, and energy sectors to discuss innovative strategies for funding the continent’s energy transition. The event, hosted at the prestigious Invest in African Energy website, is set to offer actionable insights into emerging market trends, investment opportunities, and financing solutions for large-scale energy projects.

The forum will feature a lineup of influential speakers, including:

Liz Williamson, Head of Energy Corporate Finance, Rand Merchant Bank.

Admassu Tadesse, Group President & Managing Director, Trade Development Bank.

Taiwo Okwor, Vice President, Investment, Africa Finance Corporation.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) continues to spearhead Africa’s energy transition with significant financial backing. Recently, in collaboration with the European Investment Bank, RMB’s holding company, FirstRand Bank, launched a €400 million initiative to fund renewable energy projects in South Africa. This effort aims to expand clean energy supply, create jobs, and reduce carbon emissions, exemplifying RMB’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

Transformative Projects Driving Development

The Trade and Development Bank (TDB) has led groundbreaking initiatives to enhance Africa’s energy landscape. One of its flagship efforts is a $150 million Trade Finance Risk Participation Agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB), designed to boost intra-African trade and regional integration. Over the next three years, this partnership is projected to support $1.8 billion in trade. Additionally, TDB secured a $100 million facility from British International Investment to finance critical imports and exports.

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), another key player, has announced plans to invest over $3 billion in 2025, prioritizing large-scale infrastructure projects, including renewable energy and transportation. Notable initiatives include a transnational railway connecting Zambia’s mines to Angola’s Port of Lobito and investments in electrification, agriculture, and eco-tourism to foster regional development and sustainable growth.

Highlights of IAE 2025

IAE 2025 is designed to foster collaboration between African energy markets and global investors. Delegates will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts, project developers, investors, and policymakers during two intensive days of discussions. The event will also explore the rapidly evolving African energy market, with a strong emphasis on innovative financing for oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

Driving Africa’s Energy Future

Dr. Daniel Schroth, Director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at the African Development Bank, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts: “This forum provides a platform to catalyze private and public investments in sustainable energy infrastructure across Africa. It represents a critical step in accelerating the energy transition and unlocking Africa’s vast potential.”

Claire Jarratt, Head of Investment Management for InfraCo, highlighted the role of partnerships: “Through joint initiatives, we can address Africa’s energy challenges and create transformational impact at scale.”

Expanding the Agenda with Fresh Perspectives

The forum will also delve into new financing mechanisms such as green bonds, blended finance models, and public-private partnerships (PPPs) to mobilize resources for energy projects. Discussions will spotlight cutting-edge renewable energy solutions like solar mini-grids, battery storage systems, and waste-to-energy projects aimed at driving sustainability across the continent.

Call to Action

The stage is set for transformative dialogues and collaborations that will shape the future of Africa’s energy industry.