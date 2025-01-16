Left Menu

Arrests Made in Navi Mumbai Contractor Attack Case

A 44-year-old man, Imran Munna Qureshi, has been arrested for an alleged attack on a garbage collecting agency contractor in Navi Mumbai. This follows the arrest of Santosh Uttam Gavli. The attack involved a shooting in the Sanpada area, seriously injuring Rajaraj Thoke.

Updated: 16-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:25 IST
A 44-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an attack on a garbage collecting agency contractor in Navi Mumbai earlier this month, according to police officials. The suspect, identified as Imran Munna Qureshi, was apprehended in Pune district on January 13.

Authorities had previously apprehended another suspect, 38-year-old Santosh Uttam Gavli, in connection with the shooting incident. The assault involved two assailants on a motorcycle who fired multiple rounds at victim Rajaraj Thoke while he was seated in his car in the Sanpada area on January 3, resulting in serious injuries.

Both Imran and Gavli have a history of criminal activities, with Imran facing charges in eight cases and Gavli being named in three, including a murder case. Police have recovered the weapons used in the attack, as well as the stolen motorcycle used by the pair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

