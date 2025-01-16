Left Menu

Capture of Gangland's Leading Lady: From Rajasthan to Sicily

Sudha Kanwar, the wife of infamous gang member Amarjeet Vishnoi, has been captured by Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force in Sicily, Italy. Kanwar was instrumental in gang activities including extortion and aiding shooters. Both she and Vishnoi face extradition to India as efforts to curb the gang continue.

Updated: 16-01-2025 20:34 IST
In a critical development, Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), with support from Interpol, apprehended Sudha Kanwar in Sicily, Italy. Known for her involvement with the Rohit Godara gang, Kanwar's arrest marks a significant victory in the crackdown on organized crime.

Kanwar, married to gang collaborator Amarjeet Vishnoi, actively participated in extortion operations targeting affluent businessmen. Her role extended to facilitating financial transactions and weapon provisions, showcasing her deep entrenchment in criminal activities. The AGTF's pursuit led to her capture on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police, Dinesh MN, highlighted that Kanwar also aided in the murder case of Rajendra in Sikar, transferring money and arms to associates. As extradition proceedings begin, both Kanwar and Vishnoi will face justice in India, underscoring India's stance against global crime.

